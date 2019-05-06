Man, 21, drowns in Lac Ste. Anne

RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon on Lac Ste. Anne.

Officers were called to the area, 75 kilometres west of Edmonton, around 1 p.m. after witnesses spotted an overturned canoe on the lake.

The man, a resident of the area, had been seen paddling east through the water earlier in the morning.

RCMP and emergency services arrived to search the water. They recovered the canoe and a short time later, Lac Ste. Anne County Fire and Rescue located a person floating face down in the water.

The paddler was wearing a floatation device, RCMP said.

The water at the time was relatively calm, with winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour producing a slight chop.

The man's family has been notified.