Possible tornado spotted near Lac La Biche

Environment Canada issued a warning Saturday for a possible tornado near Lac La Biche, Alta., that was moving northeast at 35 km/h.

The warning, issued at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, was in effect for:

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake.

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area.

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the warning from Environment Canada reads, in part.

If you need to take shelter, go inside to a room on the lowest floor of the building if you can, according to Environment Canada. Stay away from doors and windows. Rooms like a basement, bathroom, a stairwell or closet are best.

If you can, leave trailers, vehicles, and tents and get into a strong building. Lie in a low spot and protect your head from debris, as a last resort.

Lac La Biche is located about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada's website.