Possible tornado spotted near Lac La Biche
'This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,' says Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued a warning Saturday for a possible tornado near Lac La Biche, Alta., that was moving northeast at 35 km/h.
The warning, issued at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, was in effect for:
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake.
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area.
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the warning from Environment Canada reads, in part.
If you need to take shelter, go inside to a room on the lowest floor of the building if you can, according to Environment Canada. Stay away from doors and windows. Rooms like a basement, bathroom, a stairwell or closet are best.
If you can, leave trailers, vehicles, and tents and get into a strong building. Lie in a low spot and protect your head from debris, as a last resort.
Lac La Biche is located about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
An up-to-date list of weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada's website.
