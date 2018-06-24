Murder charge laid after woman found stabbed in Lac La Biche

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Lac La Biche on Friday.

The victim, identified as Darlene Cardinal, was found laying in a street in town at around 6:40 a.m. on June 22, RCMP Cpl. Marcia McDermott said.

She was unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court next month.

RCMP could not say whether the accused and the victim knew each other.

Lac La Biche is around 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.