One year later, Lac La Biche RCMP renew call for tips in search for murder suspect

In the year since northern Alberta RCMP issued a warrant for a man suspected of first-degree murder, there have been a few tips but nothing leading to an arrest.

On Friday, Lac La Biche RCMP renewed its call for information that could lead them to Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, now aged 23. Boudreau disappeared one year ago, at the same time as his then-girlfriend who also has not been seen since.

Mandi Boucher was last seen on Oct. 28, 2017, on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement. (RCMP)

Boudreau is suspected in the Oct. 28, 2017, shooting death of 26-year-old Michael Matthew Mountain, also of Lac La Biche.

At the time, police believed Boudreau — described as armed and dangerous — was in the company of Mandi Leigh Boucher of the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, who would now be 26.

Boucher, who was in a relationship with Boudreau at the time, was reported missing on the same day that Mountain's body was discovered.

"While several tips have been received and each tip is followed up on, Boudreau has still not been located and arrested," stated a news release issued Friday by Lac La Biche RCMP.

In June, Boucher's family issued an emotional appeal for information about the missing mother-of-one. RCMP have said Boucher is not believed to have been involved in Mountain's death and that they are concerned for her well-being.

"The pain that fills our hearts is something we wouldn't wish on anyone. We're desperate for answers," said sister Brittany Boucher.

Mountain had just moved to the home in Lac La Biche with his wife and three children just a few weeks before the shooting. Police believe he opened the front door at about 4:30 a.m. and was shot just outside the residence.

Boudreau is described as a five-foot-six, 188-pound Métis man, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and face. Boucher is described as a five-foot-one, 150-pound Métis woman, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment or online at Crime Stoppers or through www.P3Tips.com.