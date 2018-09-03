Boy who drowned in Lac La Biche was wearing life jacket, police say

An eight-year-old boy who drowned when a canoe was swept away in a storm on a northern Alberta lake was wearing a life jacket, police say.

RCMP say the child was out paddling with another 13-year-old boy around 6 p.m. Saturday when the winds picked up, and family members back on shore lost sight of the canoe.

"There were strong winds. The waters were very rough. A storm was rolling in," said RCMP Const. Roxanne Genereaux.

"Both of the boys had life jackets."

Police were called to the Poplar Point area, a popular lakeside area on the eastern edge of Lac La Biche. Police searched the area with assistance from local Fish and Wildlife officers.

The 13-year-old was pulled from the water unharmed and was taken to hospital for examination.

The eight-year-old was found a short time later, unresponsive. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was later pronounced dead in Lac La Biche hospital.

RCMP are not releasing the child's name. Lac La Biche victim services is providing assistance to family and friends of the boy who died.

"The Lac La Biche RCMP would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those involved," police said in a statement.