On target: Lac La Biche to host 2024 World Archery Field Championships

Many of the best archers in the world will be competing in a small town in northern Alberta next September.

Lac La Biche will be hosting the 2024 World Archery Field Championships; the second international archery competition to be held in the town in the last five years, as the town also hosted the World Archery 3D Championships in 2019

Rene Schaub, president of Lakeland Archers, has been promoting Lac La Biche in the archery community for years, bringing in national and international tournaments since 2014.

"Archery is my passion," Schaub said. "I just like to bring these events to Lac La Biche because I know that we can make it work because of the community spirit in this town."

It took about six months for Schaub to put together the bid for the tournament, he said.

"There is just unbelievable work behind the scenes."

He expects as many as 40 different countries participating in the competition.

The tournament will bring in hundreds of athletes, their coaches and family members. (World Archery)

Aaron Bull, president of Archery Canada, said there have been a number of championships hosted in Lac La Biche thanks to Rene Schaub and the support from the community.

"It just gradually gotten bigger and bigger over the years," Bull said.

Bull is expecting the tournament to bring in between 300 and 500 archers, as well as their family and friends.

Field archery is a mix between 3D archery and target archery. There will be trails through the bush with a number of targets at varying distances.

Bull is glad to see the championship on Canadian soil as it helps promotes the sport.

Deputy mayor Kevin Pare said finding out Lac La Biche was once again chosen to host a major championship filled him with a "sense of community pride."

"It's huge financial impact for the community," Pare said. "People come from obviously all over the world and it's a prime time for us to showcase our community and what we're capable of."

In 2019, Lac La Biche hosted the World Archery 3D Championships. (World Archery)

Pare said he's hoping to see a few local archers qualify for the games.

"This is just the start," Pare said, adding the community is looking into hosting other sporting events. "We have the facilities here in Lac La Biche to do more hosting in the future."

Mayor Paul Reutov said he was pleasantly surprised to find out the community would be hosting the championship for the second time.

"I'm sure we can do even better this go-around," Reutov said.

He said it'll be a good boost to the local economy and put a spotlight on Lac La Biche during the event.

The championship will run from Sept. 16 to 22.