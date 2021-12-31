Labour and delivery services temporarily suspended at Fort Saskatchewan hospital

Expectant mothers who were planning on giving birth at the Fort Saskatchewan hospital will have to make other plans.

Staffing challenges have prompted the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital's Women's Health Program to temporarily suspend labour and delivery services.

Patients who were planning on giving birth at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will need to speak with their midwife or physician to adjust their birth plan to deliver at the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert, Alberta Health Services said in a news release.

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital emergency department will remain open for urgent and emergent care.

AHS did not say how long the suspension of services would last.