La Crete pilot stays behind to update evacuees with wildfire photos

Residents of La Crete, Alta., were ordered out of their homes this week, as wildfire continued to threaten the northern hamlet

But not everyone has left just yet.

A La Crete pilot Jake Fehr is still in town and is taking photos of a raging wildfire and updating his fellow residents. 6:17

"It is kind of quiet here in town today," said Jake Fehr, a La Crete resident and pilot, in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active Wednesday.

La Crete resident and pilot, Jake Fehr. (SUPPLIED/Jake Fehr)

Fehr, CEO of CanWest Air, which performs medical evacuations for Alberta Health Services, has been monitoring the fire situation from the sky, snapping photos out of his plane and sharing them on Facebook.

"There was a lot of fear and hurt over this thing," said Fehr. "And I thought, I better get up there and show that people should just relax. Our town is still safe. There is no fire here yet."

His aerial photos of the fire situation are being anxiously watched by those who have left.

Fehr, who has lived in the hamlet for 56 years, 19 of those years as a pilot, has been inundated with texts and messages on social media from evacuees, thanking him for his updates.

"He's been up in the air and posting photos and calming people's anxieties if they're away, that their homes are still safe," said Larry Neufeld, manager of the La Crete Chamber of Commerce.

An aeriel view of the hamlet of La Crete, Alta., which has been evacuated due to the threat of wildfire. (Jake Fehr)

About 3,600 people live in La Crete, more than 600 kilometres north of Edmonton, said Neufeld, who is in the city trying to keep business owners informed about the wildfire.

As for Fehr, he's comfortable with defying the evacuation order, but believes the order was the right decision.

"It was a good call on the emergency people ordering the evacuation with the unpredictable winds on Monday and getting all these seniors and elders out," he said.