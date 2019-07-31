Principal who died near B.C. waterfall remembered as passionate educator

An Edmonton Public School principal has been identified as the man who died after falling earlier this week near a popular waterfall in British Columbia's Shuswap region.

Dave Kowalchuk died Monday near the Sicamous Creek Falls while vacationing with his family, CBC News has learned.

The 53 year-old lived in Sherwood Park and was principal at Caernarvon Elementary School in Castle Downs. A notice was sent to parents to inform them about Kowalchuk's death.

"Mr. Kowalchuk loved his profession," Stacey Bonaca, assistant principal of Caernarvon school, wrote in the notice. "It wasn't just a job for him; he brought a love of learning, a wonderment and passion for education to school each and every day.

"He was a wonderful leader to not only our staff, but also our students. He will be deeply missed by every student and staff member who had the pleasure to work alongside him."

The letter said Caernarvon school will have support services when school returns to offer counselling and support to students, staff and parents.

Edmonton Public Schools superintendent Darrel Robertson issued a statement Wednesday expressing condolences to Kowalchuk's family.

"Dave will be remembered by all of us at Edmonton Public Schools as a passionate educator and leader who brought a love of learning to school each and every day," said Robertson.

Police were called to Sicamous Creek Falls area just before noon on Monday after a hiker discovered a body on a trail at the base of a 30-metre cliff.

Shuswap Search and Rescue was called in to help retrieve the body.

In May, a 27-year-old man died in a fall near the same location.