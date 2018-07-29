Edmontonians commemorate 65 years since Korean War armistice

Edmontonians gathered Sunday to mark the 65th anniversary of the armistice for the Korean War.

Sgt. Jene Binceae was one of the Canadian veterans who attended the fifth-annual Korean War Veterans Day Ceremony at the Alberta legislature grounds.

He noted that despite the armistice, the war between North Korea and South Korea hasn't officially ended, as peace was never declared.

"Hopefully in the months and years to come, they'll resolve that and it'll be one unified country again," Binceae said. "All we can do is hope."

In April, the leaders of North Korea and South Korea signed a declaration agreeing to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

Binceae was one of about 26,000 Canadians who served during the Korean War. Fighting lasted from 1950 to 1953. Of those Canadians taking part, 516 lost their lives.

Binceae said the thing that affected him most during the war was the children.

"Most of them were hungry, not properly clothed, etcetera. So the Canadian troops did a good job of feeding them, dressing them, and so on," he said through tears.

Sunday's ceremony was held at the Korean War monument on the Alberta legislature grounds. (CBC)

There are 21 Korean War veterans in Edmonton, he said. They meet at least once a month.

Several young people in uniform attended Sunday's ceremony.

"That's the object of inviting the military, but also the cadets and the reserve forces," he said. "So that they can perpetuate the service that we made over in Korea."