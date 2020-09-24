Tribute trailer to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant arrives in Edmonton

Edmonton NBA fans will get a chance to view a wrapped trailer in tribute to the late hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant Friday as it stops in the city.

The trailer will be on display at Rosenau Transport Terminal at 3300 76th Ave. from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Edmonton Stingers' Canadian Elite Basketball League championship trophy and the team's mascot and hype team will be on site for photos from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Rosenau Transport's Toronto-based partner Speedy Transport created the memorial trailer.

"I'm hoping people can come by, enjoy it and honour Kobe Bryant, honour what he did for the community, for young people, and just to enjoy it," said president Ken Rosenau.

Bryant, an18-time NBA all-star who won five championships, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others who were flying to a youth basketball tournament.

One side of the trailer is covered with an image of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. (Thomas Ancheta)

Tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter Gianna were held outside of Staples Center in February where Bryant, known as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, played for 20 years.

The tribute trailer is touring through Canada, making its way west after stops in Winnipeg and Toronto.