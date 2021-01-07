COVID-19 cases surge over 2 weeks at Edmonton seniors' residence

Family members of seniors living at Kiwanis Place in central Edmonton are anxious and worried as a COVID-19 outbreak has increased from 29 cases to 173 in a span of two weeks.

The outbreak at the building of nearly 300 residents was first reported on Nov 17.

As of Dec. 22, Alberta Health had been notified of 29 cases — 24 active, four recovered and one death.

As of Wednesday, six people had died. Of 173 cases linked to the outbreak, 83 were active as of Wednesday, and 84 others had recovered.

Kiwanis Place, at 10330 120th St., is operated by the Greater Edmonton Foundation's GEF Seniors Housing. Some residents are in independent living apartments while others are in rooms where meals, laundry and other services are offered.

Lynn Guanlao's 90-year-old mother Rosita Yaneza has lived in the building for nearly a decade. When Guanlao first heard about the outbreak she was concerned, but considered it under control until she was informed that cases were rising quickly.

"From three to 22 to 40. It's doubling up already. And then it became 70 and then it became 98. That's when I decided to bring my mom home," Guanlao said this week.

After Yaneza tested negative, Guanlao brought her home stay with her on Christmas Day. Her mother had been isolating in her room since the outbreak started in November.



"She's sleeping well. She's not scared anymore, just doing very well," she said.

AHS has provided additional on-site nursing and nurse practitioner support to assist with client monitoring at Kiwanis Place during the current outbreak. (David Bajer/CBC)

Simmee Chung's parents, in their 80s, live in the lodge portion of the building. Meals are provided and they receive home care from Alberta Health Services.



Both tested positive for COVID-19. Chung's mother was recently in hospital. Her father is isolated in his room.

"They're both fighting to stay alive," Chung said. "We don't know what's going to happen. We're just going to hope for the best. I know that my mother is in excellent hands at the hospital."

She said the home closed its dining room on Dec. 24 and served meals to residents' doors. The building was in lockdown mode for months, but the risk has still been high with the rise in cases in Edmonton and the province, Chung said

While Chung is happy with the care her parents have received from AHS home care and the staff at the facility, she feels the Alberta government could be doing more to help with outbreaks like the current one at Kiwanis Place.

"In addition to providing more funding, another way the Alberta government can help with this outbreak is to ask what is needed and provide these facilities, homes, and front-line AHS home care nurses with the staffing, supplies, medical equipment, and basic resources they need to help seniors," Chung said.

Daily screenings

Chung would like better communication from GEF Seniors Housing when it comes to updates about the outbreak at Kiwanis Place.

In a statement, CEO Raymond Swonek said GEF Seniors Housing has worked closely with AHS and has implemented all recommendations.

"Staff and residents in our lodge buildings — where we provide daily meals and once-a-week housekeeping services —are screened daily. All designated/family support visitors are also screened before entering a lodge building. Resident screenings are increased to twice per day during an outbreak," the statement reads.

Swonek's statement said that unlike a healthcare facility, Kiwanis Place doesn't have medical records. Residents would be informed of a positive test and updates on the current cases linked to the outbreak would come from AHS.

Close to one-third of Kiwanis Place residents are AHS Home Care clients. They have a case manager to assess and authorize their care needs.

"As the outbreak increased in size, AHS has provided additional on-site nursing and nurse practitioner support to assist with client monitoring and ability to respond to evolving changes in symptoms for COVID positive clients," said AHS spokesperson Sabrina Atwal in an emailed statement.

As of Tuesday, 784 of the 1,168 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.

Of the 110 outbreaks currently listed Edmonton zone, not including schools, close to 80 are in long term care facilities, or supportive living and home living sites.

'We should be doing so much better'

Sandra Azocar, executive director of Friends of Medicare, worries there will be more outbreaks in seniors' homes.

"This outbreak [at Kiwanis Place] speaks to what we're seeing across the province when it comes to congregate living facilities for seniors," Azocar said.

"It's an issue that has been in the forefront and has had a light shined on it by COVID-19. And it's something that we do not pay the necessary attention to, to address the actual root of the problem."



Azocar said the province hasn't done enough to address outbreak issues in seniors' residences.

While it did put a single-site order in place for long-term care workers, that's changed and workers can continue to work in multiple facilities as they don't make enough money to work at just one home.



"We should be doing so much better after almost a year of going through this and learning from all the experiences that we've had and I don't want to believe that we've made enough movement to ensure that our senior staff are kept safe in these facilities," Azocar said.

She said she is eager to see the results of vaccine roll out which will eventually include staff and seniors.