RCMP investigating after injured man found on gravel road near Lloydminster

Kitscoty RCMP are seeking information after a man with life-threatening injuries was found sitting on the side of a gravel road near Lloydminster.

A passing driver found the man around 3 a.m. on July 8 on Township Road 490 and Range Road 11 just west of Highway 17, RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said Friday.

When officers arrived the man was conscious, and spoke briefly with police before being taken by emergency medical services to a local hospital, Bumbry said.

He had life-threatening injuries when found and remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police are not releasing the man's name. They are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to contact them.

Kitscoty is about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton on the Yellowhead Highway.