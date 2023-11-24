Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Big grizzly started a hidden-gem collection in northern Alberta hamlet

How did a small hamlet in northern Alberta end up with an extensive wildlife collection? It all started with a great big grizzly and a whole lot of community donations. Take a tour of the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso, Alta.

‘The story got bigger and bigger and bigger,’ says president of Kinosayo Museum

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
A little boy in a yellow sweater held by his grandmother reaches up towards a very large grizzly bear behind a glass case.
Jack Sloan, 3, takes in the grizzly bear at the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso, Alta., with his grandmother Roberta Hunt. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

As tall tales go, a seven-foot-eight-inch, 892-pound grizzly bear is tough to beat.

Legally taken by hunter Dave Griffin on May 9, 1981, the huge bruin — since stuffed and mounted — now resides at the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso, Alta., a small hamlet 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton by road.

"Anybody who was around at that time goes, 'Oh, I remember when they had it in the back of the truck, and it was leaning out the box and everyone went to see it at the bar,'" says Jennifer Churchill, the museum's president.

"Every time somebody went up to hear the story of the bear, the story got bigger and bigger and bigger."

WATCH | Take a tour of the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso:

Grizzlies and waffle irons are all part of the Kinosayo Museum

20 hours ago
Duration 2:10
Featured VideoSee how volunteers are preserving local lore and the story of rural northern Alberta.

Judging by the width of its huge paws and the length of its skull, the grizzly has been assessed as the 64th largest on record, Churchill says.

When the bear was donated to the museum it was the beginning of an animal room which has now grown to more than 60 specimens, including porcupine, skunk and deer killed on roads and then stuffed and mounted.

"We have a really good relationship with Fish and Wildlife, who phone us and say, 'Hey, we know you're missing one of these,'" says Churchill.

Other animal specimens are donated from private collections. In fact, the museum's entire collection — an estimated 20,000 artifacts — has been donated by locals, says Churchill: "Everyone had stuff."

The museum was started 40 years ago by Churchill's great-grandmother Vera McLaughlin.

It's housed in a 2,500-square-foot building that was formerly home to the Kinuso fire ranger station.
A woman in a red coat stands next to a picture in a frame in the Kinosayo Museum.
Kinosayo Museum president Jennifer Churchill stands next to a picture of her great-grandmother, Vera McLaughlin, who founded the charity in 1983. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"Everything comes from the community, tells a story of our community but it also tells a story of rural northern Alberta." 

Dianne Doerksen's family donated a number of artifacts to the museum, including an old waffle iron. 

"This was my mom and dad's. We had a wood stove — we didn't have power. It would go over the open flame," says the great-grandmother who volunteers as a guide.

Highlights of Doerksen's tour include a 1928 Twin City tractor, lumber and homestead displays, a telephone switchboard similar to the one she operated as a teenager, blacksmith tools like the ones used by her father, Gavin Dow, and the restored Swan River School. 

"People come in and I'll get their school records out and show them what their marks were," says Doerksen. 

But for many visitors it is the pictures that bring the past to life.
Man points to black and white photos of his family on a display wall at the museum.
Richard Davis, former chief of the Swan River First Nation, points to pictures of family members in the Kinosayo Museum. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)
 

Richard Davis, former chief of the Swan River First Nation, points to a wall filled with black and white photos to "my dad's friends, my mom's friends, my relatives, my in-laws," he says. "It's preserved history."

He said his daughter, a teacher, loves bringing her students to the museum.

Churchill, the museum's president, says the goal is to keep that history alive, "so when kids from the community come to the museum we can show them — 'Here are your ancestors.'"
A large rusty tractor sits on the lawn near green grass under a blue sky next to a brown wooden museum.
A 1928 Twin City tractor greets guests at the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)
 

This year, for the first time, the museum received a grant to hire a staff person allowing it to be open year round — three days a week in winter and seven days a week in summer.

Now Churchill says volunteers are drawing up plans to offer more educational programming and expand the museum so they can take in more stuff.

"We're hoping to build a whole other wing and extensions because we have the material," says Churchill. "We're not finished telling the story, it's a work in progress."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adrienne Lamb

Host/Producer

Adrienne Lamb is the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. She served for several years as CBC Radio's national arts reporter in Edmonton. Prior to moving to Alberta, Adrienne worked at CBC in Ontario and New Brunswick. Adrienne is a graduate of Western University with a degree in English and Anthropology and a Masters in Journalism.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now