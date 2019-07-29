Human remains found near Saddle Lake lead to suspicious death investigation

Human remains found in the Saddle Lake area last month have been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious, say St. Paul RCMP.

The remains were found in June and were identified last week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Kimberly Cardinal, who was last seen in Saddle Lake on April 23.

The circumstances surrounding Cardinal's death are suspicious, police said.

A news release issued by RCMP in May said Cardinal was 34 years old and RCMP were "concerned for her safety and well-being."

RCMP Major Crimes North has take over the investigation.

Saddle Lake is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.