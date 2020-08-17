Killer of Edmonton flower shop owner sentenced to 6 years in prison

A man who admitted he punched and killed an Edmonton flower store owner has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Jordan Martin Cushnie, who is 25, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to manslaughter in the April 2018 death of 61-year old Iain Armstrong.

Armstrong had tried to stop Cushnie from robbing a cash box from a kiosk outside Armstrong's Bunches flower shop in the Southgate Centre shopping mall on Edmonton's south side.

Court heard Armstrong fell down and hit his head on a corner of another kiosk after Cushnie punched him six times.

Armstrong was taken off life support a few days later.

Eight family members and friends provided victim impact statements to the court on Monday and spoke about losing their beloved husband, father, brother and friend.

Cushnie was also sentenced to three years for the robbery and a year for a breach of probation, which is to be served at the same time as his six-year sentence.

Sharon Armstrong delivered her victim impact statement Monday morning before Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eldon Simpson.

She showed Simpson a picture of her and her late husband that had been taken at a wedding.

Sharon Armstrong showed this photo of her and her late husband to the judge presiding over a sentencing hearing for Iain Armstrong's killer. (Sharon Armstrong/Facebook)

She explained that Iain rose to the challenge when someone asked how a new bride should be kissed.

She told the judge that without warning, her husband swept her off her feet and kissed her, just like he had done when she was 19 years old.

"Iain was the perfect husband for me and the perfect father for our two children," she said.