RCMP search for Dodge Ram involved in ramming police truck

Police in central Alberta are asking for the public's help to locate a truck involved in ramming an RCMP vehicle.

Killam RCMP have released a photo of a Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the ramming of a police truck on Dec. 29, 2019. (Killam RCMP)

After receiving a complaint early Sunday about suspicious vehicles in the hamlet of Galahad, Alta., Killam RCMP officers began patrolling the area, according to a news release. At about 3:30 a.m., police came across one of the reported vehicles — a Dodge Ram pickup — at Township Road 410 and Range Road 125.

Galahad is about 150 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.

The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the suspect truck fled. Police relocated the Dodge, and tried to stop it, but the driver of the truck rammed the police vehicle twice, RCMP allege.

Police say the RCMP vehicle that was damaged is now inoperable.

The RCMP provided a description of the truck, and is asking for public assistance in locating it:

Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500.

Black or dark blue.

Lots of chrome on the truck.

"RAM" in chrome on the tailgate.

Likely "severe" front-end damage, as well as some damage to the rear.

Killam RCMP are asking anyone with information about the truck to get in touch.