Winner crowned in CBC Edmonton's 'Kick it to win it' contest

After a victory dance on the football field, Mike Bilinski will bring home gold-seat tickets to the Grey Cup.

Bilinski was crowned the ultimate champion of CBC's "Kick it to win it" contest on Thursday morning — beating out two other contest finalists, Steve Genest and Ron Zacharko, in the Edmonton AM skills competition.

Watch the competitors duke it out a pair of golden tickets to the Grey Cup.

Mike Belinski, Steve Genest and Ron Zacharko competed this morning for Grey Cup tickets. 1:07

The final was staged at Austin O'Brien High School football field in the Ottewell neighbourhood.

And it was a true test of grit and athletic prowess

"It was close," said judge and Austen O'Brien football player Derek Kucharski.

"Obviously, two events brought Mike ahead, but everybody gave a valiant effort and everybody had fun."

Congratulations Mike! Mike is going to this weekend’s 106th Grey Cup with GOLS SEAT tickets!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCKICKIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCKICKIT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/0JvbT3DYQK">pic.twitter.com/0JvbT3DYQK</a> —@MyCBCYEG

The competitors were asked to kick a field goal, catch a touchdown pass and were ranked on their best touchdown celebration dance, their live play call and their post-game victory interview.

Everyone gave their all for a chance at the gold tickets.

"We played as a hard as we could," Bilinski said. "We did everything that was instilled in us. But first and foremost, we played for the name on the front of the jersey as opposed to the number that was on the back."