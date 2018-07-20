'Tough to see': Surveillance video shows woman, 85, getting hit by SUV

Neal Shymko had already gone home from his west Edmonton tire shop Wednesday evening when an SUV struck and seriously injured an 85-year-old woman outside a nearby KFC restaurant.

After hearing about what happened, Shymko decided to review surveillance footage from his business, Tire Village.

He was shocked by what it showed.

"When I first saw the initial impact, I figured it could be an accident," he said Friday. "People sometimes hit the gas instead of the brake but then you see her reverse and then take another run.

"That was tough to see."

The woman who was hit by the vehicle remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police say she and the 60-year-old driver know each other.

Donna Elder of Edmonton has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the collision, which happened at the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre, 156th Street and 87th Avenue.

In a news release, police said Elder "intentionally" drove a 2007 Toyota RAV4 into the 85-year-old victim.

Elder is in police custody until her first court appearance in Edmonton on Monday.

Court documents show a mental health exam has been requested.