New Keyano College jerseys reflect Wood Buffalo region's Indigenous culture, history

Keyano College, in Fort McMurray, Alta., revealed the new threads its athletes will sport into competition that pay homage to the Wood Buffalo region's rich Indigenous culture and history.

Front-to-back, the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams' jerseys all incorporate landscapes, featuring brilliant colours.

There are three variations that display fire, earth or water tones — colours that are historically powerful in Indigenous culture and are in the medicine wheel, said Emma Voyageur, the Denésoliné artist who designed the jerseys.

"It is the accumulation of all of my values as an Indigenous person, and all of the teachings that have been passed down to me through my grandparents and community members," said Voyageur, 20, who is from Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

Jonathan Lambert, the college's athletic director, had wanted to commission Indigenous artwork for team jerseys for years. Last fall, there was finally enough money in the budget to do so.

Many Keyano College student-athletes come from outside Fort McMurray, and he wanted to show the region's Indigenous culture, he explained.

The most sacred item to any team is the jersey, so that was the best vessel to use to honour the Indigenous community, he said.

Emma Voyageur, 20, designed the jerseys while still in high school. (Submitted by Emma Voyageur)

Voyageur, now a university student in Calgary working on a fine arts degree, was in high school when she first heard of the college wanting to incorporate Indigenous art on its jerseys.

She was immediately interested. It took her two months to complete the designs.

The final product that was recently revealed is "all Emma's doing," said Jay Notay, Keyano College president and CEO.

Notay was impressed by the designs. He said he had never seen a jersey that was fully covered in art.

The total cost for the art, jerseys and other team clothing was $25,000. But Lambert is already looking at ordering more jerseys because people have approached him, asking to purchase them.

One of Emma Voyageur's original sketches of the jersey design. (Submitted by Emma Voyageur)

Keyano College has made a commitment to support Indigenous culture and education, and it is working to enhance resources for Indigenous students to make sure they feel safe and supported, Notay said.

The jerseys align with that commitment, he said. But he also hopes the jerseys promote Voyageur's art and help in her career.

Jerseys have impact on Indigenous athletes

The jerseys arrived in late January. The school held a celebration to reveal them earlier this month, but some of the school's Indigenous athletes popped by the athletic department for a sneak-peek.

"The look on their faces, it was priceless," Lambert said.

Keenen Caribou, a second-year guard on the men's basketball team, is from the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, a small, isolated community in northern Manitoba.

The template for the jersey manufacturing process. (Submitted by Emma Voyageur)

Seeing the Indigenous art on the jerseys was "surreal," he said, adding that this is the kind of representation that matters.

"I really appreciate Keyano [College] for bringing that out and giving us the recognition," Caribou said. "I love to see it."

The jerseys Voyageur designed — with the forest, water and sky landscapes — were the first he had ever seen made like this, he said.

"It reminds me of home."

Keyano College athletes posing in the newly designed jerseys. (Keyano College)

Caribou would love to see other colleges incorporate Indigenous art into their jerseys as well.

Lambert hopes for the same.

He also hopes the jerseys start a conversation in other schools' athletic departments about how they can better reflect the Indigenous culture on their campuses.