Edmonton man found dead in Strathcona County was victim of homicide, RCMP say

An Edmonton man last seen in late June was the victim of a homicide, Strathcona County RCMP said Friday.

A body found Wednesday morning in a field near the intersection of Highway 14 and 21 south of Sherwood Park has been identified as that of 22-year-old Kevin William Sim, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy concluded the death was a homicide. The Edmonton Police Service major crimes unit continues to investigate, RCMP said.

On Monday, Edmonton police issued a news release seeking the public's help in finding Sim, who was reported missing July 5.

They said he was last seen June 30 near 52nd Avenue and 110th Street in the Southgate shopping mall area.

"Sim's disappearance is considered to be out of character, and as a result, his family is concerned for his well-being," police said at the time.