Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on Alberta's equalization plans

Premier Jason Kenney will provide details Monday about the Alberta government's equalization plans.

He will be joined by Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and MLAs Tany Yao and Miranda Rosin for a news conference at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Kenney has said he wants the province to hold a referendum during the October municipal elections on whether equalization should be removed from the Constitution.

The federal transfer program sends unconditional payments to lower-income provinces in a bid to address fiscal disparities across the provinces and provide for comparable public services in Canada.

Provinces with weaker economies receive transfer payments, while those with stronger economies, such as Alberta, do not.

Putting an end to equalization would require a constitutional amendment, requiring the support of two-thirds of the provinces. But that has not stopped Kenney from calling for changes to the program, which he says is unfair to Alberta.

The promise to hold a referendum was popular during the 2019 provincial election, with 57 per cent in support, according to data provided by Vote Compass.

It was also one of several recommendations put forward by Alberta's Fair Deal Panel, struck by Kenney in November 2019.

The proposal has received pushback from, among others, municipal politicians who warn the referendum could overshadow this fall's local elections. The province has said aligning the two would increase voter turnout and save money.

The government introduced legislation in April that would permit cabinet ministers to speak publicly about issues to be voted on in referendums.