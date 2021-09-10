'I apologize,' Kenney says as Alberta declares state of public health emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday apologized for his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision this spring to move toward an endemic, versus a pandemic, approach seemed like the right thing to do based on data from other jurisdictions with similar vaccination rates, Kenney told a news conference at which he and other officials introduced strict and sweeping new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize," Kenney said.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency and is taking immediate action to stave off the ongoing crisis in the health-care system, the premier said.

"Recent trends show we are exceeding that high-end projection (of hospitalizations) and that we may run out of staff and intensive care beds within the next 10 days."

"To prevent an ongoing crisis, we must do three things urgently.

"First, we must maximize our health-care capacity. Secondly, reduce transmission of the virus by reducing interaction with other people. And thirdly, we have to get as many people as possible vaccinated."

Kenney said that without interventions, Alberta hospitals may run out of staff and intensive care beds within the next 10 days.

Kenney was joined at the news conference by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday evening.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services also took part.

Alberta is leading the country by a wide margin in daily new COVID-19 cases and active cases.

In a Zoom meeting with physicians on Monday, Hinshaw said the province's controversial lifting of all COVID-19 public health restrictions in early July set the trajectory for the explosive fourth wave that has pushed its health-care system to the breaking point.

Hinshaw also said she "deeply" regrets her part in contributing to a narrative that "COVID's over."

Doctors, the Opposition NDP, business groups and others have repeatedly called in recent weeks for Kenney and his government to take more action to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the introduction of a vaccine passport, as other provinces have done.

The same groups have also criticized the reopening plans.

Hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary and other centres are being overwhelmed during the pandemic's fourth wave.

CBC News reported Wednesday that critically ill patients are being airlifted out of Red Deer Regional Hospital as doctors and nurses from its various departments are recruited to care for patients on ventilators due to spiking COVID-19 cases in central Alberta.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the province's fourth wave.

There are 877 people in hospital, including 218 in intensive care. Of the ICU patients, 92.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.