Kenney, Shandro announce next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

All seniors aged 75 and older will be able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines beginning next Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

The premier made the announcement during a press conference Friday. He also announced that residents of lodges and other continuing care facilities will be offered the vaccine beginning Friday.

Previously, vaccines were offered to residents of public long-term care and designated supportive-living facilities. Kenney said all residents in long-term care and designated supportive living have received their second shot.

Kenney said Phase 2 is expected to begin in April, pending vaccine being available. It will include anyone aged 50 to 74, anyone with high-risk underlying health conditions, First Nations and Métis people aged 35 or older, and residents and staff of congregate living settings and eligible caregivers.

According to a news release, details about qualifying underlying health conditions will be released before Phase 2 begins.

Phase 2 breakdown

Within Phase 2, the province has broken eligibility into smaller groups:

Group A: Albertans aged 65 to 74; First Nations and Métis people aged 50 to 64, on and off reserve or Métis settlements; Staff of licensed supportive-living facilities not included in Phase 1.

Group B: Albertans aged 18 to 64 with high-risk underlying health conditions.

Group C: Residents and staff of eligible congregate-living settings. This includes correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and group homes, including disability, mental health and other types of licensed supportive living. Health-care workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals. Caregivers of Albertans who are most at risk of severe outcomes.

Group D: Albertans aged 50 to 64, no matter where they live. First Nations and Métis people aged 35 to 49 on and off reserve or Métis settlements.



Health Minister Tyler Shandro also spoke at the news conference, explaining that data shows Indigenous adults are more likely to have high-risk underlying health conditions, which is why they are at higher risk and have a different age cut off.

Delayed shipments stalled the phased rollout in Alberta and across Canada.

So far, Alberta has remained in the first phase of its immunization plan.

The province is immunizing residents of long-term care and designated supportive living facilities, as well as specific categories of health-care workers, including those who work in emergency or intensive care settings where COVID-19 cases are likely to be present.

Staff who work in long-term care and designated supportive living facilities were included, as were home care workers.

Kenney has faced criticism in recent days from municipal politicians and health experts over the lack of public detail on the province's wider distribution plan.

Kenney and provincial spokespeople have said details about distribution sites would be coming soon.

As of Feb. 17, Alberta had administered 155,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 58,674 Albertans fully immunized having received two doses.

Pfizer and Moderna — the two vaccines approved by Health Canada — both require two shots.