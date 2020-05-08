Kenney, Schweitzer to announce new plans for firearms governance, enforcement

Premier Jason Kenney and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer will announce two new initiatives Wednesday "to improve firearms governance and enforcement in Alberta," the government says in a media notice.

On Monday, Kenney said his government will push ahead with appointing a provincial chief firearms officer.

The Alberta government has taken issue with the federal Liberal government's proposed legislation to ban 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms in Canada. The proposed ban came weeks after a Nova Scotia man used illegal weapons from the U.S. to kill 22 people — Canada's deadliest mass killing to date.

"By appointing an Alberta chief firearms officer we believe we can have somebody, while obviously committed to upholding the law, will do so in a way that focuses enforcement on criminal misuse of firearms rather than regulatory harassment of safe, legal law-abiding farmers in God's country," Kenney said Monday.

He said the federal government could more effectively prevent gun crime by tackling the illegal importation of firearms into Canada from the U.S.

A motion before the Alberta legislature proposes the government "take all necessary steps to assert provincial jurisdiction" in connection with gun control, including the appointment of a provincial firearms officer to supercede a federal officer. Kenney said Monday that MLAs are likely to debate the motion this week.