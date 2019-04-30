Kenney names 20 ministers, three associates to first UCP cabinet

The guiding force of Alberta's new government is young, diverse and ready to get to work, United Conservative Party Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday at a ceremony to swear in his first cabinet.

The cabinet includes 20 ministers and three associate ministers, one of whom will be devoted to the task of reducing red tape.

The largest contingent came from Calgary, with 13 members, including the premier himself. The cabinet has seven women, and as Kenney pointed out several times, four men named Jason. Edmonton's lone UCP MLA was also named to cabinet.

In a news release, Kenney called the new Alberta government one of the most youthful in Canada; the average age of cabinet is 43. It's diversity, he said, is represented by the 13 different languages spoken by the ministers, as well as Alberta's first minister responsible for multiculturalism.

"Alberta's new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds," Kenney said in the release.

"These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving."

The new cabinet members are:

Solicitor General and Justice: Doug Schweitzer, Calgary-Elbow. Schweitzer is a lawyer who has specialized in restructuring work.

Health: Tyler Shandro, Calgary-Acadia. Shandro is a lawyer who has worked with municipalities, developers and land owners. He has worked with provincial, federal and municipal politicians in various roles since 1993.

Transportation: Ric McIver, Calgary-Hays. McIver was formerly a Calgary city council member and was previously elected as a Conservative MLA, where he served as Alberta's minister for transportation as well as infrastructure.

Economic Development, Trade and Tourism: Tanya Fir, Calgary-Peigan. She has worked in human resources with oil and gas companies.

Education: Adriana LaGrange, Red Deer-North. She was a former school trustee and runs a family farm.

Newly elected MLAs of Alberta's United Conservative Party attend the swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, April 30 of Jason Kenney, Alberta's 18th premier, and his cabinet. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Treasury Board, Finance: Travis Toews, Grande Prairie-Wapiti. A former accountant, he co-owns a family cattle ranch and an oilfield environmental company.

Environment and Parks: Jason Nixon, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre. He was first elected as a Wildrose MLA in 2015.

Agriculture and Forestry: Devin Dreeshen, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake. He owns a consulting business advising agricultural stakeholders on trade issues.

Energy: Sonya Savage, Calgary-North West. She has worked in the pipeline sector for 12 years and was senior director of policy and regulatory affairs for the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association.

Community and Social Services: Rajan Sawhney, Calgary-North East. The mother of four is a small business owner.

Seniors and Housing: Josephine Pon, Calgary-Beddington. She is a realtor with a financial background.

Children's Services: Rebecca Schulz, Calgary-Shaw. She has a master's degree from John Hopkins University and previously worked for former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall.

Jason Kenney at the ceremony on Tuesday where the UCP leader was sworn in as the 18th premier of Alberta. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Indigenous Relations: Richard Wilson, Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. He was a county councillor in the County of Wetaskiwin No. 10 and a school board trustee with Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

Advanced Education: Demetrios Nicolaides, Calgary-Bow. He was a university instructor and author and a communications expert.

Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women: Leela Aheer, Chestermere-Strathmore. The former Wildrose MLA owns or co-owns several small businesses.

Labour and Immigration: Jason Copping, Calgary-Varsity. He has worked as a management consultant and labour mediator.

Municipal Affairs: Kaycee Madu, Edmonton-South West. Edmonton's only UCP MLA, he is a lawyer with experience in both solicitor and litigation practice. He has worked for Alberta Hospital, Legal Aid Alberta and the Government of Alberta.

Infrastructure: Prasad Panda, Calgary-Edgemont. Previously elected in a byelection for the former riding of Calgary-Foothills. Served as the UCP energy critic.

Service Alberta: Nate Glubish, Strathcona-Sherwood Park. He worked with a Vancouver-based venture capital fund and over the years was heavily involved in provincial politics with both the Conservative and Wildrose parties.

Associate Minister for Red Tape Reduction: Grant Hunter, Taber-Warner. He was first elected in 2015 and is a business owner.

Associate Minister of Natural Gas: Dale Nally, Morinville-St. Albert. He has private sector experience managing business units and is a volunteer for minor hockey.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions: Jason Luan, Calgary-Foothills. He has worked as a social worker. He served as MLA from 2012-15 for Calgary-Hawkwood.

Other key appointments announced on Tuesday include:

Muhammad Yaseen, Parliamentary secretary of immigration;

Jason Nixon, house leader;

Doug Schweitzer, deputy house leader;

Ric McIver, deputy house leader;

Sonya Savage, deputy house leader;

Mike Ellis, whip;

Joseph Schow, deputy whip.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell took a moment to congratulate each new cabinet minister, reminding them that they are among a select few who take on the responsibilities of setting a new vision for the province.

"I know that you will honour this unique opportunity by sharing the very best of your abilities and ideas each and every day," Mitchell said.

"Anything is possible in Alberta. That's because we've never been a people to do things by half-measure or to shy away from a challenge. It is now your turn to set a vision and chart the very next way forward."

The new cabinet was expected to have its first meeting immediately following the swearing-in ceremony.