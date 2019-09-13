Fall legislature sitting to start Oct. 8, Alberta government says

The Alberta government plans to reconvene the legislature on Oct. 8, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon has sent a request to Speaker Nathan Cooper to call members back for an earlier than scheduled fall sitting, a news release said Friday.

According to the 2019 sessional calendar, the fall sitting had been set to begin Oct. 22.

"We promised Albertans during the election that we would work non-stop to pursue our platform commitments to bring jobs back to the province, eliminate red tape, improve public infrastructure," Nixon said in the release.

"We are excited to get back to the business of fulfilling those promises."