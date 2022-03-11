Skip to Main Content
No victims, no foul: Alberta premier files defence in defamation suit

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has filed his defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against him over his remarks on the release of the Inquiry into supposed misinformation about the province's energy industry.

Statement says Kenney's remarks were fair comment and plaintiffs unable to prove damages

The Canadian Press ·
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's statement of defence says none of the groups that brought the lawsuit can be identified from his remarks and even if they could be, his were fair comment. (Kyle Bakx/CBC)

The lawsuit was filed against Kenney last month by five environmental groups, which allege the premier twisted Steve Allan's findings into whether the groups were using foreign funding to try and landlock Alberta oil by spreading misinformation.

Allan found no wrongdoing or misleading information, but Kenney is accused of saying otherwise on both social media and government websites.

Kenney's statement of defence says none of the groups that brought the lawsuit can be identified from his remarks.

Even if they could be, the statement says Kenney's remarks were fair comment and adds the plaintiffs are unable to show they suffered any damages from them.

Paul Champ, the lawyer for the environmentalists, says he expects the matter will likely go to trial.

