Jason Kenney has 'no interest' in leading federal Conservative Party

Making a big splash in Ottawa this week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney dashed from one high-stakes engagement to another, holding court with federal MPs, business leaders and reporters.

Though he slips in and out of federal politics with ease, Kenney, a former member of Parliament for Calgary Midnapore, says has no desire to get back into federal politics as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

"I have no interest in the federal leadership," Kenney said during a year-end interview with CBC News last week. "I support Andrew [Scheer]. He is a friend."

As one of Canada's best known conservative politicians, Jason Kenney is frequently touted as a possible contender should the leadership of the federal Conservative Party become open.

Current leader Scheer has come under sharp criticism from some party members after failing to capitalize on a gaffe-ridden Liberal Party campaign in the last federal election.

Will 'probably' attend convention

While praising Scheer for winning the popular vote, increasing the party's seat count and "doing well," Kenney was less definitive about his role in Scheer's political future.

Kenney said federal conservatives will decide on Scheer's leadership at a convention in April.

"I'll probably be there," said Kenney, adding he is focused on his full-time job as Alberta premier.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he stands behind Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and also clarified his stance on re-entering federal politics. 1:02

Kenney, who sat as an MP for Calgary Midnapore for 19 years, serving as a cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, said he didn't spend the last three years helping to build the United Conservative Party in Alberta just to get back into federal politics.

"I am entirely focused on this," Kenney said.

Kenney led an entourage of provincial cabinet ministers to Ottawa for a series of meetings with their federal counterparts.

The trip included one-on-one meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Scheer.