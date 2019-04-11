'Ground zero of the energy industry': Kenney campaigns in Fort McMurray

In the final week of the campaign, Jason Kenney couldn't have been in a better place at the right time.

In his first and only trip to Fort McMurray over the 28-day span of the campaign, Kenney's message of getting a pipeline, creating jobs and improving the economy was amplified by a Senate committee hearing that considered the effects of a controversial federal bill.

The Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources committee of the Senate is holding public hearings to get feedback on Bill C-69.

Loathed by major industry and political leaders alike in Alberta, the bill is intended to revamp the current environmental regulatory system.

Got a question about the election? Ask us. Text "ELECTION" to 587-857-5055 and we'll get back to you with the answer

Representatives of Canada's biggest oil and gas companies took turns demanding major changes to Bill C-69 before the committee on a cross-Canada series of hearings that started in Vancouver on Monday.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley visited Fort McMurray earlier in the campaign. She promised her party would build a second highway out of the city, upgrade the hospital and push for oil refining.

Rallying oil workers

"This is ground zero of the energy industry," Kenney told CBC News while visiting the Syncrude Bison View Point reclamation site north of Fort McMurray.

"The focus on jobs the economy and pipelines could not be more important than in this community that has been so devastated."

Before the visit, Kenney had just wrapped up a campaign rally for two UCP incumbents in Fort McMurray.

Listen to The Ledge podcast, as CBC's legislative reporters bring you expert analysis and insiders' insight

Kenney delivered a familiar stump speech, including a promise to cut red tape by a third, encourage investment by cutting the corporate tax, and severing what he calls a disastrous relationship between NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sign up to get our election newsletter The Scrutineer delivered directly to your inbox twice weekly

Hoping to close the deal, he urged voters to get out and vote now.

"We have already had the highest level of advanced voting in Alberta election history," Kenney said to the packed room at the rally.

"I think that tells us that the winds of change are in the air."

'A stern directive'

Change Kenney is promising can't come soon enough for many who packed another room in Fort McMurray for the Senate hearing.

Longtime Fort McMurray resident Neil Jevning was one of many who attended to either speak or hear what others have to say to senators about the bill.

Jevning was dressed in a well-worn "I love Alberta oil" T-shirt for the occasion.

He said if Bill C-69 passes in its current form, he believes it would have a disastrous impact on the region.

Longtime Fort McMurray resident Neil Jevning attended the C-69 hearing Wednesday. (Kim Trynacity/CBC)

Opposing C-69 and getting Kenney into office would be part of a solution, Jevning said, that he believes would improve the economy of the struggling region he calls home.

"I believe people in Alberta want a stern directive," Jevning said. "I'm willing to give him [Kenney] a shot."

As for the economic approach of Alberta's NDP government, Jevning has his answer ready.

"It don't work — not for this region at least," he said.