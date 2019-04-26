Alberta premier-designate Jason Kenney to address UCP caucus

Alberta premier-designate Jason Kenney will address his United Conservative Party caucus in Edmonton this morning.

Reporters have been invited to record Kenney's initial speech to caucus, at the federal building, but will not be given an opportunity to ask questions.

CBC News will livestream the event starting at 9 a.m. MT.

Kenney led the UCP to a majority over the province's first NDP government on April 16, winning 63 seats in the election. The NDP, led by Rachel Notley, will serve as Alberta's Official Opposition after securing 24 seats.

The Alberta Party and the Alberta Liberals were both shut out, with none of their candidates elected.

Full unofficial results are available on the Elections Alberta website, with the results to become official as of today, April 26.

This was the first year Albertans were able to "vote anywhere" at polling stations across the province during the advance vote, which ran April 9-13.

There were some 223,000 out-of-electoral-district votes to be processed in order to determine results in some of the tight races. The count started the day after the election, with unofficial results released April 19.

Unofficial voter turnout was 71.1 per cent based on 1,880,508 votes cast and 2,643,453 registered electors, Elections Alberta said.

Kenney and his cabinet will be sworn in on April 30.