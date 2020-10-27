Kennel cough spreading among dogs in Edmonton area, veterinarians say

Veterinarians in the Edmonton area say they are seeing an increase in the number of dogs coming in with kennel cough.

Kennel cough, also known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

While kennel cough is generally a mild disease, owners should get their pets checked out if they become lethargic or otherwise sick and coughing, said Dr. Louis Kwantes, a veterinarian in Sherwood Park.

Kwantes says the viral disease spreads similarly to COVID-19.

"The principles of the spread are the same: close contact with infected animals or contact with infected materials or breathing droplets," he said on Edmonton AM.

Kwantes said he isn't sure what's causing the spread, but speculates it may be related to the increase in adoptions during the pandemic and not all of the new pups being vaccinated.

Edmonton AM 5:56 An outbreak of kennel cough in the city Edmonton veterinarians are seeing an increase in dogs with kennel cough. What's behind the increase- and what you can do to protect your furry friend. 5:56

"[Going to] off-leash leash parks is one of the few outdoor activities that we can do, so put those things together and it's very possible susceptible dogs are being in contact with infected dogs."

A vaccine for kennel cough is available, but it works like most other vaccinations: it's not perfect and is meant to lessen the severity and frequency of the disease. Kwantes highly recommends getting your dog vaccinated.

Dr. Hany Naguib, who runs the Rutherford Veterinary Clinic in Edmonton, speculated the increase was probably due to the warmer winter we have been having. Dogs and their people are spending more time outside enjoying the weather.

There are a few things to watch for in your dog, Naguib said.

"It starts usually with a runny nose, sneezing and then it can go deep to be a really hacking cough and honking cough," he said.

"Many pets actually start to vomit once it's really deep and they get bronchitis at that point. Some dogs don't eat very well and they can get low-grade fevers."

These symptoms can be treated with a special dog cough syrup, antibiotics and medication for vomiting, Naguib said.

Once a dog has the disease, keeping it away from other dogs is critical, he said.