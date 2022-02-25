Kaycee Madu out as justice minister as Alberta premier shuffles cabinet

Kaycee Madu is out as Alberta's justice minister after Premier Jason Kenney shuffled his cabinet on Friday and released findings of an investigation into a phone call Madu made to Edmonton's police chief about a traffic ticket.

"The report concludes that Minister Madu did not interfere in the administration of justice but that the phone call could create a reasonable perception of interference," Kenney said in a statement.

Madu, who had been asked by the premier in January to "step back" from his role as minister of justice and solicitor general, will remain in cabinet, taking on the labour and immigration portfolio.

Tyler Shandro, who had been labour minister, will take over from Madu as minister of justice and solicitor general.

Shandro had previously been health minister before being replaced by Jason Copping.

Sonya Savage, who had been acting as justice minister and solicitor general during Madu's leave of absence, will continue as energy minister.

CBC News revealed in January that Madu had telephoned Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee to discuss a $300 distracted driving ticket he received on March 10 last year.

After the revelation, Kenney asked Madu to step back from his cabinet position while an independent review examined if the call constituted interference in the administration of justice.

In his statement Friday, Kenney said investigator Adèle Kent, a former Court of Queen's Bench judge, found Madu's motivation in making the call "was not to reverse the ticket but to raise broader concerns, particularly related to racial profiling.

"Nevertheless, as Ms. Kent concludes, 'being angry, wanting assurances that he was not racially profiled are all understandable reactions, given the context of the phone call. It does not absolve Minister from responsibility, but it is an explanation that deserves recognition,'" Kenney said.

"Given her findings, and the unique role of the office of the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, I have concluded that it would be appropriate for Minister Madu to step aside from that position."

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Madu must return to the backbenches.

"It is totally unacceptable for Kaycee Madu to remain in the UCP cabinet. For Jason Kenney to allow him to stroll down the hall into another ministry and continue to sit as part of the province's executive council is unforgivable," Notley said Friday in a news release.

Former labour and immigration minister Tyler Shandro is Alberta's new justice minister. Shandro had also served as health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic before being replaced by Jason Copping. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press)

Kenney welcomed Shandro to the justice portfolio, describing him as "an experienced lawyer who has served on the National Parole Board, the Municipal Government Board, the Criminal Injuries Review Board, the University of Calgary Senate, the Calgary Parking Authority and the Calgary Police Commission."

Shandro is currently facing a Law Society of Alberta hearing into a possible breach of conduct after a Calgary doctor said Shandro and his wife yelled at him on his driveway in front of his kids in March 2020.

Kenney said he looks forward to Madu's contributions as minister of labour and immigration.

Madu will lead "important reforms to the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program and continued implementation of the Fairness for Newcomers Action Plan to help break down barriers to the economic success of immigrants," Kenney said.

Madu will help to deliver on the Alberta Work Initiative, a key part of Budget 2022's plan to connect unemployed Albertans with available jobs through expanded training programs.