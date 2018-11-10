Sherwood Park explosions suspect had multiple guns in vehicle, RCMP say

The man suspected of setting off an explosion in a Sherwood Park community centre parkade had multiple firearms in his vehicle, RCMP said at a news conference Saturday morning.

A motive for the explosion — and what 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky intended to do with the firearms — remains unclear and might never be known, RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist said.

Two explosions happened in the parkade of the Strathcona Community Centre the evening of Nov. 6. The first explosion was deliberate, RCMP said. It damaged nine other vehicles nearby and ignited the gas tank of one of them, causing a second explosion.

After the first explosion, Kosolowsky returned to his vehicle and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died in hospital. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

No one was injured in the explosions.

More than five firearms were found in Kosolowsky's vehicle, Kalist confirmed Saturday morning. These included shotguns, hunting rifles and handguns. All were "properly" registered, Kalist said.

No additional explosives were found in that vehicle, or any other vehicles.

The RCMP's explosives and tactical teams spent three days searching the building and the surrounding areas for any additional threats to public safety, but none were found.

Forensic examinations underway

New information about the explosions comes four days after the incident, because forensic examination of the blast site did not start until Friday afternoon, Kalist said.

"As such, RCMP had very little information to share about the explosions until today," he said.

Several items were seized from Kosolowsky's home and a forensic examination will be done to determine what type of explosive was used. This is expected to take several weeks, RCMP say.

The suspect's family has "cooperated fully" with the investigation," RCMP said in a media release.

Police remain on scene at the parkade to assist with security, but their on scene is complete.

The community centre remains closed, but the parkade is back under control of Strathcona County. The county is working to get vehicles inside back to their owners, Mayor Rod Frank said in a statement Saturday.

But first, structural and contamination assessments of the parkade have to be done.

More than 100 vehicles remain inside.