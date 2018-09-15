Kaleido festival at heart of transformation along 118th Avenue
Family arts entertainment in Edmonton's Alberta Avenue neighbourhood this weekend
This weekend, Christy Morin is juggling. And juggling, and juggling some more.
The Kaleido Family Arts Festival producer is ensuring heaters are out around 118th Avenue and 94th Street, supervising the delivery of meals for hundreds of volunteers, and wrangling close to 700 artists on 13 stages with five visual art galleries thrown in for good measure.
"The yurt this year is going to be a whole multicultural space and I am thrilled about that from Latin music and it's going to be a warm space — you can sit there and kick up your heels and do some dancing," Morin said.
Then there's the Indigenous village, an artistic mural planned for the old Avenue Theatre, and the front-porch music series.
"This community is all about the 'little engine that could' story," she said.
"There are so many artists that have purchased homes and live in this beautiful old historic neighbourhood, we want to bring Edmonton to our porch."
It was 13 years ago that Morin and others mounted the first Kaleido festival on 118th Avenue.
One of the drivers for that first festival was to counter perceptions lingering from the 80s about the neighbourhood.
"It's the older thinking of people seeing it as a place to avoid because of the crime and grime that had been present so many years ago — and something that we, as a community, are always looking at ways of bringing light into places of shadow."
Michael Kunicki is a part of that transition.
He's in charge at The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse at 94th Street and 118th Avenue.
Kunicki expects to be "slammed" with hot chocolate and specialty coffee drink orders during the festival, especially if the weather stays cool.
All 70 baristas at The Carrot are volunteers.
That's what keeps Trevor Duffy coming back.
Duffy is a local puppeteer and the entrepreneur behind the Imaginarium Puppet Company.
"We've built everything," Duffy said. "The puppets, the backdrops, the stage, the music, you name it."
Over the last three years, the Edmonton entertainer has taken his travelling wagon to music and arts festival across Western Canada.
"But Kaleido is probably one of my favourites. It's in our hometown. It's family arts entertainment. It's great."