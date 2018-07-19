K-Days parade: Friday fun for spectators, frustration for motorists

With more than 100 floats, giant balloons, performers, animals and vehicles, the K-Days parade on Friday will be kicking off the annual summer festival in spectacular style.

For people who work or live downtown, it will also mean a tricky morning of navigating parade-related road closures on top of the summer's construction projects.

"Everyone travelling downtown should plan ahead and give themselves extra time on parade day," the city said in a media release.

The city urges parade spectators and workers alike to use ETS to get downtown on Friday.

Route map for the 2018 K-Days parade, which happens Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Road closures and street parking bans take effect as early as 6 a.m.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting on Jasper Avenue at 108th Street. It will head east down Jasper Avenue, turn north on 101st Street and end at 103rd Avenue, near Churchill Square.

Pre-parade festivities begin at 9 a.m.

There are some key road disruptions, including a ban on all street parking:

The entire area bounded by Jasper and 104th avenues, and 105th and 108th streets will be closed to traffic between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. to accommodate the parade assembly and dispersal area. There will still be access to parkades and parking lots until 8:30 a.m. via 106th and 107th streets.

Jasper Avenue and 102A Avenue, from 100th to 109th Streets, will be closed to vehicles from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers and temperatures in the low 20s for Friday morning.

K-Days, including the midway, entertainment and endless variations of deep-fried food, opens at noon at Northlands.