Drizzly Friday gets a splash of cheer as parade kicks off K-Days

Spidey wore a raincoat and hundreds of spectators wore smiles at the 2019 K-Days parade wound its way through downtown Edmonton on Friday morning.

The parade is the official kick-off to the 10-day summer festival at Northlands, which includes live music on three stages, a world championship beach volleyball tournament, a midway, games, fireworks and more.

Schedules and ticket information available on the K-Days website.

There were more than 100 entries at the parade, including these lion dancers. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

The parade is the kick-off to the 10-day summer festival which takes place at Northlands. Gates open daily at noon. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

This big green combine was among the entries that paraded through Edmonton's downtown on Friday morning. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

Spectators sported colourful balloons and rain gear to cheer on the K-Days parade. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

Premier Jason Kenney, Mayor Don Iveson and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu ride in a stagecoach. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)