Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Drizzly Friday gets a splash of cheer as parade kicks off K-Days

Spidey wore a raincoat and hundreds of spectators wore smiles at the 2019 K-Days parade wound its way through downtown Edmonton on Friday morning. 

Festival gates open at noon every day

CBC News ·
Even Spider-Man was ready for the rain on a grey, drizzly morning at the K-Days parade on July 19, 2019. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

Spidey wore a raincoat and hundreds of spectators wore smiles at the 2019 K-Days parade wound its way through downtown Edmonton on Friday morning. 

The parade is the official kick-off to the 10-day summer festival at Northlands, which includes live music on three stages, a world championship beach volleyball tournament, a midway, games, fireworks and more.

Schedules and ticket information available on the K-Days website

There were more than 100 entries at the parade, including these lion dancers. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

The parade is the kick-off to the 10-day summer festival which takes place at Northlands. Gates open daily at noon. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC) 

This big green combine was among the entries that paraded through Edmonton's downtown on Friday morning. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

 

Spectators sported colourful balloons and rain gear to cheer on the K-Days parade. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

Premier Jason Kenney, Mayor Don Iveson and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu ride in a stagecoach. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|