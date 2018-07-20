Skip to Main Content
Crowds line streets in downtown Edmonton as parade kicks off K-Days
New

Crowds line streets in downtown Edmonton as parade kicks off K-Days

The annual parade that kicks off Edmonton's marquee summer carnival, K-Days, marched through the downtown on Friday morning.

Thousands of spectators lined Jasper Avenue, 101st Street for the annual event

CBC News ·
      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0

      Edmonton's marquee summer carnival got underway Friday morning as the annual parade kicking off K-Days wound its way through the city's downtown core. 

      In spite of an early morning downpour, people were lining the parade route along the sidewalks of Jasper Avenue and 101st Street two to three hours before the first float was expected to pass by. 

      The kickoff to the 10-day summer celebration included 127 colourful entries — floats, marching bands and barnyard animals.

      The parade marshal was figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, a double medallist at the 2018 Olympics who trains in Edmonton. 

      The parade also included federal, provincial and politicians.

      K-Days, including the midway, entertainment and endless variations of deep-fried food, officially opens at Northlands Friday at noon and runs until Monday July 30. 

      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us