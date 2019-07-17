Edmonton Public Library offers free K-Days entrance for card holders on Sunday
Edmonton Public Library members will be able to go to K-Days for free Sunday.
Patrons will still need to buy passes to go on rides
Edmonton Public Library members will be able to go to K-Days for free on Sunday.
Anyone with a library card will get on the grounds without charge Sunday, Community Day.
Each family member must have their own library card, except for children six and younger who are accompanied by a parent.
Library card carriers will still need to buy passes to go on rides.
Digital library cards, LPASS and Metro cards won't be accepted for free entrance.