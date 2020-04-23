K-Days, Edmonton's long-running summer festival, will not go ahead this year

Another major summer festival in Edmonton has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

K-Days, the 10-day summer exhibition that happens every July, will not take place this summer.

A news release from Northlands confirmed Thursday morning that the 141st running of the event, which had been scheduled to begin July 17, will be postponed until 2021.

"We felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed but we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today," Peter Male, Northlands president and CEO, said in the release.

The 10-day event featured a midway and nightly fireworks. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The organization felt it would not be possible to stage the event giving the ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the release said.

The annual parade that traditionally kicks off the event had been cancelled in February, due to economic realities.

COVID-19 has already caused the cancellation of most of Edmonton's summer festivals including the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, the Fringe Theatre Festival, the Freewill Shakespeare Festival and the Edmonton International Jazz Festival.

NextFest will move its events online. The Whyte Avenue Art Walk has also been called off in favour of small art displays in the windows of shuttered businesses.