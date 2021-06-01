Edmonton's K-Days cancelled for second straight year

K-Days, Edmonton's biggest summer carnival and fair, has been cancelled for a second summer in a row, despite plans to lift public health restrictions in time for the event.

Northlands, the event operator, announced in a news release Tuesday it had decided against hosting its annual July exhibition.

Almost all of Alberta's COVID-19 health restrictions, including the current ban on large outdoor gatherings and live performances, could be lifted by early July under the province's three-stage reopening plan, unveiled by Premier Jason Kenney last week.

"Following Premier Kenney's announcement, we at Northlands took a hard look at whether we could deliver a high-quality event given limited timelines and resources," read the Northlands statement.

"Following discussions with the City of Edmonton and Explore Edmonton, Northlands has made the difficult decision that K-Days will not take place this summer.

"Rather than having an event simply to have it in 2021, we want to work with our stakeholders and partners on relaunching K-Days in 2022."

Each summer, K-Days brings carnival rides, food trucks, agricultural showcases and live concerts to the Edmonton Expo Centre and exhibition grounds in north Edmonton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual 10-day exhibition has not taken place since 2019. Last year's festival was cancelled due to public health restrictions.

This year's event was set to run from July 23 to Aug. 1.

While K-Days is cancelled, the Calgary Stampede is forging ahead with modified plans for its July events.

"We want to acknowledge all the hard work our colleagues at the Calgary Stampede have put into reimagining their event for this year," reads the statement from Northlands.

"We wish them the very best and we know they will deliver a top tier event, setting the standard for how to deliver a major event under our current circumstances."