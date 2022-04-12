Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton today, where he will attend events touting the benefits of his Liberal government's recent budget.

Trudeau started his day with a live interview on Winnipeg's 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines at 7:45 a.m. MT.

According to an email from the Prime Minister's Office, at 10:30 a.m. MT, Trudeau will make an announcement in Edmonton that highlights tax cuts for small businesses.

At 12 p.m., Trudeau will visit a local small business accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

Trudeau will then visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

Trudeau and his cabinet have been touring the country, touting the benefits of the latest federal budget.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled her second federal budget last Thursday — promising a return to "fiscal responsibility" after years of big pandemic-related spending.

Canada's finances have improved in the few months since Freeland tabled her last fiscal update.

With the federal government winding down costly COVID-related spending and cashing in on substantially higher oil prices, the deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year will be $30 billion lower than what Freeland predicted it would be in December.

Federal program spending falls to $425.4 billion in the new fiscal year with a deficit of $52.8 billion, which are the lowest since before the pandemic but still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.