Postponed: Justin Timberlake won't be bringing sexy back to Edmonton next week
Justin Timberlake's back-to-back shows at Rogers Place have been postponed but rescheduled shows are expected.

Bruised vocal cords prompt postponement of Man of the Woods tour stop at Rogers Place

Travis McEwan · CBC News ·
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in February. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Edmonton fans of superstar entertainer Justin Timberlake are left in the woods after the singer's two shows at Rogers Place have been postponed due to the singer's bruised vocal cords.

Timberlake's Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 Man of the Woods tour performances in Edmonton have been postponed, promoter Live Nation Alberta said on social media Tuesday.

The promoter is encouraging fans to keep their tickets as rescheduled shows are expected.

Last week, Timberlake announced a similar postponement of his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York citing bruised vocal cords.

The former 'N Sync member isn't the only high-profile musician to reschedule an Edmonton performance over the past couple of months. Foo Fighters cancelled a Rogers Place show in September but played a rescheduled show on Oct.22.

