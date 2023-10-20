RCMP officers tell inquiry they feared for colleagues' safety in fatal shooting of Alberta man

Three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Alberta man in central Alberta testified during a public fatality inquiry into his death on Thursday that they feared for the safety of their colleagues.

The two-day proceeding is examining the death of Justin Robert Potts, who died of a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 19, 2017, following an altercation with RCMP officers near Range Road 235 and Highway 11, between Red Deer and the town of Stettler.

Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle, a Ford truck that had been reported as stolen from a nearby gas plant, the RCMP officers approached from the front and rear in three marked police vehicles.

Potts, who was sleeping in the driver's seat, resisted arrest after being woken up, then reversed the truck, slamming into one of the police vehicles, which rolled over.

One of the RCMP officers, David Lukeman, was briefly dragged backwards because he was being pinned by the driver's side door.

RCMP Const. Fraser Anderson fired his carbine rifle three times at Potts after seeing his colleague being dragged.

"I was worried for the safety of Constable Lukeman at that immediate time," he told court on Thursday.

Potts was taken by air ambulance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, where he was pronounced dead.

Const. Benjamin Witmer also fired at Potts with his service pistol, but the bullet struck the truck.

He told the court he was worried about Lukeman and worried the truck might change directions, potentially reaching the nearby highway.

Police video

Video cameras from the officers' vehicles and a nearby resident captured the interaction from multiple angles that morning and the footage was played in court in Stettler on Thursday.

"You're under arrest — don't move," Const. David Lukeman told Potts, after putting a spike belt under the truck.

"I'm not moving! I'm not moving!" Potts responds, just before the truck starts reversing.

Shots can be heard, followed by Lukeman asking, "Is he breathing?" then "Please call EMS, shots fired."

"It's a tough video to watch, especially being from the rear like that," said Jeff Woodliffe, an RCMP officer who investigated the incident for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and testified during the fatality inquiry.

ASIRT determined the RCMP's use of lethal force was reasonable in 2020 because Potts had failed to comply with commands and had escalated the situation.

Two of the officers, Lukeman and Anderson, have since left the RCMP.

Lukeman testified that he approached the vehicle on foot from the passenger's side first, noticing a needle in the truck before walking to the driver's side.

"The risk is always heightened when you're dealing with something like this," he told the court.

According to the ASIRT investigation, toxicology reports revealed methamphetamine in Potts's body. A modified rifle was found in the rear of the truck, but officers had not seen it during the interaction with Potts.

Lukeman said he told Potts to hold up his hands and when the truck started reversing, he tried to grab him and get him out of the truck but couldn't because he was wearing a seatbelt.

Justice Michael Scrase with the Alberta Court of Justice asked Anderson about the timing of him firing the carbine rifle.

Anderson recalled that he had fired right after seeing Lukeman's body being dragged near the driver's door, but in the video, Lukeman gets out of the way before the shots were fired.

Justice Scrase will release a report on the death, which may make recommendations on preventing similar deaths.