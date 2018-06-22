Laylin Delorme found guilty of 1st-degree murder in Edmonton Mac's killings

A jury Friday found Laylin Delorme guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in the killing of two Mac's convenience store clerks.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The jury returned its verdict after beginning deliberations Thursday afternoon.

The jury can recommend whether the sentences should be served concurrently or consecutively, but the Crown and Delorme's lawyers will make sentencing submissions.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser will decide whether Delorme will serve 25 or 50 years without a chance of parole.

Store clerks Karanpal Bhangu and Ricky Cenabre were shot to death Dec. 18, 2015, in separate robberies 40 minutes apart.

Delorme had admitted that he fired the shot that killed Bhangu during the first robbery in the early hours of Dec. 18.

The jury had to consider that Delorme was not the shooter in Cenabre's murder. Court was told that Colton Steinhauer pulled the trigger.

Steinhauer and a youth who cannot be identified are charged with the same offences as Delorme.

Defence lawyer Naeem Rauf had argued that Delorme should not be held responsible for the second murder, because there was no evidence the killing had been planned.

Graesser instructed the jury to consider whether Delorme helped Steinhauer and knew that he intended to kill Cenabre.

Prosecutor John Watson had argued that Delorme aided Steinhauer by providing him with the handgun.

Laylin Delorme was tried on two counts of robbery and two counts of first-degree murder. (Facebook )

