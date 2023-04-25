Accused in 1st-degree murder trial admits to indecently interfering St. Albert senior's remains

A woman accused of first-degree murder in the death of a St. Albert senior admitted to a jury that she indecently interfered with his remains.

The jury was sworn in Tuesday in the trial for 33-year-old Beryl Musila, who is accused in the death of 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold.

Prosecutors allege Worsfold was murdered in St. Albert on July 7, 2017.

Musila, dressed in a black sweater and white shirt, stood as she was arraigned on the two charges she faces. She pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge, but pleaded guilty to the indecency charge.

That charge relates to interference with Worsfold's remains on July 8, 2017.

Musila does not have a defence lawyer, and will represent herself during the trial. An amicus – a lawyer appointed by the court – will also participate in the proceedings to ensure the trial is fair.

While instructing the jury on how the trial will proceed, Court of King's Bench Justice Larry Ackerl told the jury that Musila had previously maintained that she was not guilty of the indecency charge.

Crown prosecutors are expected to begin calling evidence in the case on Wednesday.