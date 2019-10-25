Skip to Main Content
Jury reaches verdict in Edmonton truck attack trial
Edmonton·Breaking

Jury reaches verdict in Edmonton truck attack trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and hitting four pedestrians with a van.

Abdulahi Sharif accused of hitting an Edmonton police officer with a vehicle and striking pedestrians

CBC News ·
Abdulahi Sharif, seen in this photograph after his arrest, is charged with five counts of attempted murder in relation to two truck attacks in Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2017. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service)

An Edmonton jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a city police officer and hitting four pedestrians with a van.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif had pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with four counts of flight from police causing bodily harm and one count of aggravated assault.

Sharif, 32, was accused of hitting an Edmonton police officer with a vehicle, then stabbing him in the head on the evening of Sept. 30, 2017.

Hours later, he allegedly drove a U-Haul truck into downtown and intentionally ran into four pedestrians.

Sharif represented himself at trial without a lawyer.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about 10 hours.

More to come

