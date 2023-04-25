Jury hears accused admitted to killing St. Albert senior, but told police she was being threatened

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A woman accused in the first-degree murder in the death of a St. Albert senior admitted to police that she stabbed and beat the man with a hammer – but claimed she was pressured into the killing by her then-boyfriend.

The jury in Beryl Musila's first-degree murder trial for the death of Ronald Worsfold in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench watched a video Tuesday of an interview Musila gave to an RCMP investigator on July 10, 2017.

Earlier in the trial, Crown prosecutors alleged that Musila was living in Worsfold's St. Albert apartment suite on July 7, 2017, and that she killed him after drugging him with Ativan.

Musila, who has no lawyer and is representing herself, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, but guilty to indecent interference with Worsfold's remains at the beginning of the trial.

After being arrested for Worsfold's homicide, she was interviewed by then-RCMP major crimes Sgt. Heidi Ravenhill in an interview room at the St. Albert RCMP detachment.

Ravenhill, who now holds the rank of inspector, was called as a witness Tuesday.

'I used both'

In the video, Musila breaks down into tears repeatedly, crying through many of her statements, and at times telling Ravenhill that she doesn't have the energy to recount the events around Worsfold's death.

Ravenhill spoke gently to Musila, and told her it was important to get her side of the story. When asked directly about killing Worsfold, Musila acknowledged she stabbed and beat Worsfold with a hammer.

"You've told me about a hammer and you've told me about a knife. Which one did you use to kill him?" Ravenhill asked at one point.

"In all honesty, I used both," Musila replied.

During her interview with Ravenhill, Musila told the police officer that things started to go awry in her life in March 2017, when she met Robert Rafters.

Rafters testified earlier in the trial that he and Musila had been dating for about four months when Worsfold died.

But Musila told Ravenhill that while Rafters believed they were dating, she only wanted to be friends. She alleged he was possessive, that he would shout at and manipulate her.

Musila also told the officer that around that time she'd been in and out of a women's shelter, and had sought mental health treatment and support after being sexually assaulted by a different man.

Responding to a question from Ravenhill, Musila told the officer she had been involved in sex work.

Musila said she met Worsfold when she moved into the apartment building where he lived and worked as property manager in September 2016.

Relationship with Worsfold

She told Ravenhill that she and Worsfold began a sexual relationship about a month after she moved into the building, and that she began staying in his unit on and off.

She said she was afraid of both Rafters and Worsfold, and that Worsfold pushed her to engage in sexual acts that left her humiliated and terrified.

When Rafters learned about her sexual relationship with Worsfold, he gave her Ativan to drug him with, Musila told Ravenhill.

She said Rafters was jealous of Worsfold, and that he directed her to kill Worsfold, and threatened to kill her if she didn't.

"He's managed to get his hooks in pretty deep to you if he can talk you into killing somebody. Right?" Ravenhill asked.

"Yeah, he did have," Musila responded.

She said she put pills in Worsfold's drink, and that he fell asleep. She said Rafters walked from his home over to the apartment and put a pillow on Worsfold's head, but then insisted that Musila kill the senior instead.

A knife blade RCMP officers recovered amidst other evidence as part of an investigation into the homicide of St. Albert senior Ronald Worsfold. (RCMP/Court exhibit )

"He tells me that he's going to kill me too and he's going to get rid of my body too," Musila told Ravenhill.

Musila said she did attack Worsfold with the knife and a hammer, but doesn't remember many details of the attack.

When Rafters testified, he told the jury that he suffers from a number of health conditions that limit his ability to be outside and that would prevent him from walking the distance between his residence and Worsfold's.

Court heard evidence from Rafters, his mother and his friend that he'd been at home that evening, other than a trip to a convenience store with his friend.

He also told the jury he did not set foot inside Worsfold's apartment on the night Worsfold was killed, or the next day.

Senior Ronald Worsfold's remains were discovered concealed in a Rubbermaid storage bin on a rural property outside of Edmonton. (RCMP/Court exhibit)

During the July 10, 2017 interview, Ravenhill also asked Musila about loading Worsfold's body into a Rubbermaid storage bin.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Musila had the bin transported to several different locations before ultimately leaving it in a wooded area on Rafters' friend's property.

Rafters testified that while he did carry the bin out of the apartment building to a waiting cab, he did not know Worsfold's remains were inside.

Prior to her arrest for homicide, Musila spoke to a different RCMP officer about Worsfold's disappearance. During that interview on July 9, 2017, she claimed not to know where he was or what had happened to him.

The video of Musila's interview with Ravenhill was paused when court adjourned at the end of the day Tuesday. The jury is expected to continue viewing it Wednesday.

The trial was originally scheduled to run for six weeks, but now is expected to continue into mid-June.