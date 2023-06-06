Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder of St. Albert senior

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Family members of a 75-year-old St. Albert man killed in 2017 cried and embraced one another Thursday as the woman found guilty in his murder was led out of the courtroom.

After beginning deliberations Wednesday evening, the jury returned with its verdict on Thursday afternoon. It found Beryl Musila, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in Worsfold's death.

Musila showed little reaction as the verdict was read. Afterward, she pursed her lips as she was walked out of the courtroom and back to the cells.

During a nine-week trial in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench, the jury heard from dozens of witnesses, viewed crime scene evidence and listened to hours of police interviews with Musila.

At least three of the jurors wiped away tears as Justice Larry Ackerl thanked them for the work on the trial after they delivered their verdict.

When the trial began, Musila admitted to one count of indecent interference with human remains but pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

She did not have a defence lawyer and represented herself during the trial. Lawyer Greg Worobec was appointed as amicus curiae — friend of the court — to ensure that Musila got a fair trial as a self-represented person.

Worobec did not give Musila advice but questioned witnesses for her at times and delivered the closing argument for the defence.

Musila's evidence during trial was that someone else killed Worsfold and that she was set up to take the blame

Ronald Worsfold, 75, tried to help Musila and be a friend to her, his family members said on Thursday. (RCMP)

At the time of his death in July 2017, Musila was living with Worsfold in a suite in an St. Albert apartment building that he managed.

Crown prosecutors Patricia Hankinson and John Schmidt argued that the evidence showed Musila drugged Worsfold with Ativan — a medication used to treat anxiety disorders — and then panicked, fearing he'd overdosed.

They told the jury Musila deliberated and then decided to kill Worsfold by stabbing him with a knife and beating him with a hammer.

The next day, Musila put Worsfold's body in a Rubbermaid storage tub and moved it to several locations before it was ultimately left in a wooded area on a rural property, the jury was told.

Ronald Worsfold's daughter Stacey Worsfold was called as the prosecution's first witness, and then sat through the ensuing weeks of evidence.

Stacey Worsfold, surrounded by family and other supporters, spoke to reporters after a jury found Beryl Musila guilty of first-degree murder in her father Ronald Worsfold's death. (Paige Parsons/CBC)

She said it was a difficult process, but that she and her family are happy with the outcome.

"I think we need the time to heal and to complete the grieving process, because at this stage where these things linger, you just get stuck in that blame and anger and hatred, and I don't want to be there," she told reporters outside the courthouse.

"My dad would want us all to go on and be in joy and peace and have great lives. And his death is not going to define him."

Ronald Worsfold managed the St. Albert apartment building for 30 years. His daughter said he was intelligent and very kind, often helping the tenants who lived in his building.

She said her father tried to help Musila and be a friend to her, and that she manipulated him and abused his kindness.

She said the murder stirred emotions about safety and security for people who lived in the building. He father's death was a tragedy felt not only by his large family but by the wider St. Albert community as well, she added.

Lengthy wait for trial

The trial comes to a close just two weeks before the sixth anniversary of Worsfold's death.

In the weeks before the trial began, Musila and prosecutors appeared in court regularly, attempting to hash out how to proceed given that Musila had parted ways with her then-defence counsel.

Court heard that after Musila was charged, the trial was scheduled and cancelled multiple times, and that several different defence lawyers took on Musila's case but ended up either being fired by her or taking themselves off the record.

Stacey Worsfold said she's not sure how the verdict will change how she marks the anniversary of her dad's death next month.

She often thinks back to the last time she saw him, the day before he died.

"He was just an amazing man and I am so proud to be his daughter," she said.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence and no chance of parole for 25 years.

A date for Musila's sentencing hearing will be set in August.