Jury finds father, son guilty in killing of 2 Métis hunters

An Edmonton jury has found an Alberta father and son guilty in the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters.

Anthony Bilodeau, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the March 27, 2020 death of Maurice Cardinal, 57. Bilodeau was also found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom, 39.

The jury found Bilodeau's father Roger Bilodeau, 58, guilty of two counts of manslaughter of Cardinal and Sansom.

The 11-person jury started deliberating late Monday after a two-week trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

