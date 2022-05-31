Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Jury finds father, son guilty in killing of 2 Métis hunters

An Edmonton jury has found an Alberta father and son guilty in the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters.

Anthony Bilodeau convicted on 1 count of 2nd-degree murder, 1 count of manslaughter

CBC News ·
Anthony Bilodeau, 33, was facing two counts of second-degree murder. His father, Roger Bilodeau, is co-accused. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Roger Bilodeau was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter. (Jim Stokes)

Anthony Bilodeau, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the March 27, 2020 death of Maurice Cardinal, 57. Bilodeau was also found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom, 39.

The jury found Bilodeau's father Roger Bilodeau, 58, guilty of two counts of manslaughter of Cardinal and Sansom.

The 11-person jury started deliberating late Monday after a two-week trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

More to come

